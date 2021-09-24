× Expand Kaiser Bay Kaiser Bay Film Festival

Kaiser Bay Film Festival

Kaiser Bay Productions and Wanderlinger Brewing Company are teaming up to bring you Shortflix 'N' Chill!! This will be the first edition of our micro film festival and we have an amazing roster of movies for you!

Look forward to a casual evening of shorts made by our very talented community of local filmmakers.

The doors will open at 5p.m. We've selected 10 projects and screenings start at 6p.m. A short Q&A will be held following each film for the participating filmmakers.

Wanderlinger is located in downtown Chattanooga off of King St. behind the Moxy hotel. They offer a variety of delicious foods and home-crafted beers. Food will be available until 9p.m.

We hope to see you all Friday September 24th for a night of local brews and local movies as we celebrate the first edition of SHORTFLIX 'N' CHILL!!

General admission $5

Masks encouraged, drinking required! Water, wine, wine cocktails, soft drinks available in addition to our amazing beers!