Kandi Lake, Monsoon, and Listening Skulls

Kandi Lake, Monsoon, & Listening Skulls at Songbirds 12/9

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $10

Organized by Chattanooga's very own DIY collective, The Submarine, this mixed-genre locals-only show is bound to have something for everyone's taste—from rap, to indie rock, to old-school punk rock. The Submarine (or "Sub") is a house show venue in town run by 3 individuals whose mission is to provide a safe space for people of all representations to have fun and celebrate local music. Now expanding into other avenues such as curating a lineup for Songbirds, The Sub works to elevate local & regional bands, typically from the southeast, in an effort to further diversify Chattanooga's music ecosystem.

Kandi Lake is an architect and this is the home he has built. His music represents a detailed approach to emotional vulnerability and maintains an intense connection with his listeners. Born in Macon, Georgia, raised in Southern Japan, and now living in Nashville, TN, Kandi Lake's sound is as unique as his life's journey. Join him on his way to becoming a remarkable figure in underground hip-hop... Make yourself at home.

Monsoon is a three-piece indie rock band from Athens, Georgia, who weave together unorthodox styles to create music that dips between the conscious and subconscious. Their latest album "Ghost Party" was released in early 2022.

"Ghost Party is a standalone album entirely different from its predecessor. It stemmed from raw heartfelt emotion-every sadness I felt, every hurt I carried, and all the anger I repressed. It’s the haunt that kept me up at night, and the noise that lives on the border between madness and reality, conscious and subconscious, nothingness and hope. It’s unconventional but seems to work in its chaos. It’s the world I created to comfort myself. Ghost Party is every fiber of me. We hope you enjoy it."

Listening Skulls is a five-piece punk rock band from Chattanooga, TN.