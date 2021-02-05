Kapo
Kapo is an acronym for "Keep A Positive Outlook". Band is a three piece, covering songs from Southern and Classic Rock to Country and Blues. Leads and killer harmonies make Kapo an organic group of talent that will keep fans wanting more.
to
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Kapo
Kapo is an acronym for "Keep A Positive Outlook". Band is a three piece, covering songs from Southern and Classic Rock to Country and Blues. Leads and killer harmonies make Kapo an organic group of talent that will keep fans wanting more.
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Vintage Valentine's Day
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday February ZOOM Happy Hour
-
MarketsNight Market
-
Education & LearningYoga Basics: 4 Week Workshop
-
Concerts & Live Music Education & LearningOnline Singing Circle
-
Education & LearningCaring for an Orchid
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Education & LearningLearn to Quilt the Modern Way
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningOil Painting Foundations
-
Charity & FundraisersAmerican Red Cross Virtual Volunteer Fair
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkCast Iron Cooking 101
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningOn-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron
-
Art & ExhibitionsBe My (Anti)Valentine Collage Class
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.