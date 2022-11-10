Karaoke

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Can you sing? Do you sound like a broken record or belong on The Voice?

Join us and sing in whatever key you can! This event is free!

All ages until 9pm.

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
