Karen Rouse & Russell Whiting Opening Reception

River Gallery's June 2017 Exhibit features figurative artists inside and figurative sculpture outside at River Gallery'sSculpture Garden.

Using acrylic paint and strong directional lighting to create distinctive shadows, Karen Rouse gives life and drama to her newest collection of figurative painting.

Using the acetylene torch, Russell Whiting carves dynamic figures primarily influenced by classicism. His indoor work echoes his outdoor large scale sculpture featured in River Gallery Sculpture Garden 2017-2018 Exhibit.