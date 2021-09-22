Kate Wille

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Comedian, Kate Willett, is stopping in Chattanooga for one night only to make her debut performance at JJ's Bohemia! Kate Willett is a comedian, actress, and writer whose raunchy feminist storytelling is both smart and relatable. She’s the author of the Audible Original “Dirtbag Anthropology.” She just made her network debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and she has a 15 minute special on Netflix’s “Comedy Lineup.” She’s the cohost of the political comedy podcast Reply Guys. 21+. Non-Smoking. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test required.

Comedy
