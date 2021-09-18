Visuals For The Voiceless

This artistic homage is fueled by multidisciplinary artists responding to the Ed Johnson story using art as their tools. Ed Johnson, Emmett Till & so many others had their voices taken away. These artists in this exhibition will allow their visuals to speak for them.

Join Keeody Gallery for an insightful exhibition of new works by regionally known artists: Nathaniel Stepney, Henry Green, Jerry Allen, Josiah Golson, Michelle Jackson, Latesia Poole, Lourans Mikal, Jody Harris, Keelah Harris and James McKissic.

Please note: Masks are required.