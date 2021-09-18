Visuals For The Voiceless

to

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Visuals For The Voiceless

This artistic homage is fueled by multidisciplinary artists responding to the Ed Johnson story using art as their tools. Ed Johnson, Emmett Till & so many others had their voices taken away. These artists in this exhibition will allow their visuals to speak for them.

Join Keeody Gallery for an insightful exhibition of new works by regionally known artists: Nathaniel Stepney, Henry Green, Jerry Allen, Josiah Golson, Michelle Jackson, Latesia Poole, Lourans Mikal, Jody Harris, Keelah Harris and James McKissic.

Please note: Masks are required.

Info

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4237083907
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Visuals For The Voiceless - 2021-09-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Visuals For The Voiceless - 2021-09-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Visuals For The Voiceless - 2021-09-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Visuals For The Voiceless - 2021-09-18 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 15, 2021

Thursday

September 16, 2021

Friday

September 17, 2021

Saturday

September 18, 2021

Sunday

September 19, 2021

Monday

September 20, 2021

Tuesday

September 21, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours