Keep Your Nest Empty

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Keep your empty nest (and help your college student have a good job upon graduation).

Dr. Rose Opengart, Career Coach, will teach you how your college student can be most prepared to have a good job upon graduation. She will discuss how they can know exactly what they want to do, how they should prepare an entry-level resume, how they can research employers, and everything they need to know about interviewing.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rose Opengart is a Career Coach, Author, and Speaker with a corporate and academic background in Human Resource Management. She utilizes her passion for work-fit and happiness to help people be intentional with career decisions so they can achieve fulfillment and success. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Resources & Organizational Development and also holds professional certification in HR and certification to administer multiple career assessments. She is the owner of Interviews That Work. Her new book "Find Your Where: Turn the tables, negotiate your success, and do work and life on your own terms" can be found on Amazon.

