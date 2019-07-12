Kevin James Doyle: Stand Up Comedy

Kevin James Doyle is a comedian, actor and writer based in New York City who will be performing his new hour of stand up Loud Blond Bald Kid which just won Best Comedy at the Frigid Festival in NYC. First kisses, weird hairs, the cool group: navigating adolescence was a challenge for everyone. These painfully hilarious stories of growing up will make you feel thankful you never have to go back – and surprised to realise we all actually made it out OK. Hailed as a dynamic heartfelt storyteller this is Kevin James Doyle's follow up to The 30 Year Old Virgin which was called brutally honest and wildly funny.

Doyle began his first foray into writing with the comedy ​How To Be A New Yorker​ ​that eventually ran off broadway for 415 performances in Times Square. From 2013 to 2018 he hosted a popular underground comedy show called​ ​Great Times​ that was a​ New York Magazine ​Critics Pick and featured comedians such as Jim Gaffigan, Mike Birbiglia, Ilana Glazer, Todd Barry and more. He is a co-host of ​The Bradshaw Boys​ podcast that was chosen as one of ​Entertainment Tonight’s Obsessions​. He is a regular storyteller on Mortified​ live in Brooklyn​ ​and is featured on their podcast episode “Drama Club Kids”.​ The 30 Year Old Virgin​ is his first hour of stand up. It premiered at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to a 4.5/5 star review from the​ Edinburgh Cultural Review​ “Fantastic. Engrossing. Hilarious.”