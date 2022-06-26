× Expand thechattery.org Kids Scavenger Hunt & Ice Cream Fun Day!

This event is in partnership with Trust for Public Land and Ella Library in celebration of the opening of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

Join Ella Library for a FREE ice cream fun day and scavenger hunt!

Bring your little ones for a nature-themed scavenger hunt geared for elementary-aged kids, and join the Ella Library as we solve clues on the Adventure Trail on Sterchi farms. Cool down with some free ice cream as we watch our Mayor cut the ribbon and celebrate the grand opening of the Greenway!