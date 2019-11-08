Killer Beaz
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningTransform Us: Workshop & Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames County
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsScott Hill and Tatiana Hill Exhibit Opening
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsEames: A Retrospective
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Meet & Greet: Jeff Revlett
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
-
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsWilderness First Aid with NOLS and REI
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Theater & DanceDragsGiving Drag Brunch
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPainting in Watercolor with Margaret Park
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBird in the Bar
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicThe Quebe Sisters Concert to benefit Metanoia Prison Ministries
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsChattanooga Writers' Guild, monthly meeting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningTransform Us: Workshop & Exhibit
-
Theater & DanceAnnie, Jr. Musical
-
-
Food & DrinkRaw Desserts? Fork Yeah!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicTerri Hall Group