Kim Walker-Smith's ON MY SIDE Tour

City Church Chattanooga 7122 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Kim Walker-Smith coming in concert. With fresh focus and renewed purpose JesusCulture’s Kim Walker-Smith is heading out on a summertime On My Side Tour with special guests Urban Rescue. Last fall, following the release of her latest solo album On My Side, she toured a dozen cities and brought a message of hope and healing to all those in attendance

City Church Chattanooga 7122 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
