Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul

Singer Kimmie J Soul brings classical soul to the Hunter in a musical performance featuring Sonya Henry, Michael Howard, and Keelah Jackson, accompanied by Marcia Smith. This evening continues our celebration of local creatives bringing classical and contemporary interpretations to the themes presented in our current special exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$20 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under