Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul

Singer Kimmie J Soul brings classical soul to the Hunter in a musical performance featuring Sonya Henry, Michael Howard, and Keelah Jackson, accompanied by Marcia Smith. This evening continues our celebration of local creatives bringing classical and contemporary interpretations to the themes presented in our current special exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$20 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul - 2021-07-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul - 2021-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul - 2021-07-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kimmie J Soul & Friends: Arias of Classic Soul - 2021-07-22 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Sunday

June 27, 2021

Monday

June 28, 2021

Tuesday

June 29, 2021

Wednesday

June 30, 2021

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours