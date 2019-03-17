For King & Country's "Burn The Ships" Tour

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY will bring their acclaimed live show to audiences around the world with the announcement of their burn the ships | world tour 2019 where they'll perform music from their third studio album, burn the ships. The band will be back in the U.S. for a run of dates starting in March and will be coming to your area in concert. This new tour will see for KING & COUNTRY bring their highly theatrical, inspirational, and laser/LED video wall-filled concert to more intimate theater settings.