Kinnara: Path of Miracles

Music at St. Paul’s announces its 2022-23 Artist Series season presenting four concerts featuring a wide range of music performed by internationally renowned artists. All concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Season subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets for each concert will also be sold at the door. For tickets and more information, visit: https: //www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts

This season’s St. Paul’s Artist Series opens on Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m., with a concert featuring the renowned Atlanta-based vocal ensemble KINNARA, under the direction of J.D. Burnett, performing British composer Joby Talbot’s Path of Miracles, a musical exploration of the ancient pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Premiered in 2005, this tour-de-force, a cappella work follows the pilgrim’s journey along Camino de Santiago’s four main staging areas – Roncesvalles, Burgos, León, and Santiago – portraying the experience through a text that references the stories of saints, miracles, and traditions associated with the route. Weaving together a variety of musical styles, Talbot creates a mystical and dramatic soundscape that evokes the physical and spiritual odyssey of the pilgrim and captivates audiences with its unique drama, leaving them with an unforgettable experience.