"Kiss the Ground" Film Screening

Crabtree Farms KISS THE GROUND SCREENING Free Film Screening at Crabtree Farms!

Crabtree Farms, in partnership with Green|Spaces, Lupi's Pizza and the Southeast Tennessee Chapter of the National Young Farmer's Coalition is hosting a viewing and discussion of the film, “Kiss the Ground”, where activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians turn to regenerative agriculture to save the planet’s topsoil, and combat climate change.

We invite you to join us on the farm and bring a picnic dinner as we watch the condensed version of the film and have a Q&A discussion on the topic of regenerative farming.

Please register by getting a free ticket (on our website) as space is limited. If you have any questions, please reach out to Ashley, at aclayton@crabtreefarms.org.