Join the Humane Educational Society at Barley Taproom on Wednesday, May 16th at 5 p.m. for Kitten Yoga! Participate in a one hour all levels yoga class instructed by Leah Bockert with HES kittens available for adoption. Wear comfy clothes and bring your yoga mat.

After class let your bartender know that you are there to support HES and Barley will donate 10% of your sale to help shelter pets! Only 15 spaces available so purchase your tickets today!

So, you like beer but not yoga? No problem! You can still help shelter pets by having a drink on May 16th! Just let your bartender know you’re drinking for the cause and Barley’s will donate 10% of your sale to HES! AND Barley allows dogs, so you can bring your best friend to the party!