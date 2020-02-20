"Knight Court: The Enchanted Forest"

St. Luke United Methodist Church 3210 Social Circle, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Yellow Dragon Productions presents its next Youth Production, Knight Court: The Enchanted Forest, directed by YDP Artistic Director, Joel D. Scribner.

Students from schools such as Normal Park, CCA, Nolan Elementary, Signal Mountain Middle/High School, Collegiate High at Chattanooga State, and more, will be performing as favorite fairy tale characters from Mother Goose to Brothers Grimm when they wind up in court to settle differences and suffer consequences in this quirky and fun fairy tale courtroom comedy.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday, February 20-22, 2020 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00pm, performed at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 3210 Social Circle.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at www.yellowdragonproductions.org

St. Luke United Methodist Church 3210 Social Circle, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
