Know Your Customer

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Making your customers happy is what lights up every business owner. But who is your customer? What would make them excited to own your product or use your services?

After you attend this workshop, you’ll have a detailed description of your ideal customer. We will talk about how figuring out who you serve is the first step toward getting started with business, the key to marketing and promoting your business, and the most important part of building a brand.

This workshop is perfect for entrepreneurs looking to start up a new business, anyone working on a business plan, or owners of established businesses that want to create products, services, and online offerings that fill customers with excitement and joy.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, has taught yoga for 20 years. However, yoga was not her main source of support for most of her life. Prior to starting up her business Get a Bigger Boat, Suzanne made her living developing new projects in engineering and software. She worked with such businesses as the BellSouth Cellular R&D Lab, Hughes, and Motorola. When she returned to school to get her Masters in Engineering Management, the head of her department taught her the skills to start up her own business. Suzanne now enjoys helping others find their authentic voices as they turn their own passion projects into sustainable businesses.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
