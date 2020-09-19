Kofi Mawuko & Ogya World Music Band

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre is debuting concerts on its riverfront lawn with a performance by local percussionist Kofi Mawuko and the Ogya World Music Band on Saturday, September 19.

Along with his band, Mawuko, a native of Ghana who has traveled the world as a master drummer, plays high-energy world music that blends jazz and soul-soothing reggae beats. They bring hot, sultry rhythms of West Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas with energetic original compositions.

The performance begins at 7 p.m., with a happy hour starting at 6 p.m. Concessions, beer, and wine will be available.

With this event, the CTC—which is located adjacent to Coolidge Park in the North Shore district—is launching its initiative to spotlight the local arts community with performances on its riverfront lawn and on its stages.

To ensure social distancing, guests will be seated in designated areas on the lawn separated by aisles measuring six feet in distance. There will be a touchless check-in for ticket holders, and masks are required.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the theatre’s indoor stage.

Limited seating so buy tickets early. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $6.50 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance as no walkups are permitted.

To purchase tickets, call the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 or go online at TheatreCentre.com