We’ll see you Friday as Kofi Mowuko hits the stage. Grab a beer and join us!

A Ghana, West Africa native, Kofi began performing live with Kyirem Children’s Cultural Performing Troupe throughout Africa, Cuba, Europe and Russia. Later in life, he moved to the United States and continued to expand his percussion talents, performing with jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk, rock and roll, techno/DJs and bluegrass artists throughout the Southeast.

Take a break from the turkey and the family and join us for a cold beer and great music.