Krystal Hosts Job Fair in Chattanooga

Krystal is hosting a Job Fair to grow their Chattanooga area teams. The event will be held at the Shallowford location (7300 Shallowford Road) on Friday, June 3rd, from 10a-4p. This drop-in event offers attendees the opportunity to explore fun and flexible job opportunities. The event is open to the public.

In addition to fun and flexible work, Krystal offers healthcare benefits, employee meals, and competitive pay. Interested? Join us on June 3rd or apply online at careers.krystal.com.

For more info, visit www.Krystal.com.