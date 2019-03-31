Kung Fu Theater Double Feature

Join us for a Sunday Kung Fu theater action session with special guest C-Grimey hittin ya with a lyrical knock out punch !!!

Street Fighter (1974) While most martial arts films focus mainly on showing the moves, strikes and blows of the combatants, they don't show the logical consequences of these battles in any detail. The Streetfighter does, and it won an "X" rating for violence when it was released to the U.S. in 1975.

This cult film and its three sequels are thought to be particular favorites of American director Quentin Tarantino. Sonny Chiba stars as Terry, a mercenary hired by the Yakuza and Mafia to kidnap a wealthy heiress. The mobs refuse to pay his large fee for the job, and he immediately changes sides. Much of the violent and gory action takes place aboard an oil tanker; though injured, Terry still takes out at least half of his many opponents.

The Cripple Masters (1979) This is a martial-arts epic about kung-fu masters with physical handicaps. The film demonstrates that punishment can be induced from any body extremity if you're skilled enough.