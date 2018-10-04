La Rumba - Latin Jam Night

Live at OddStory Brewing Co., come join us for our very first Latin Jam Night, featuring some of the best Latin musicians in town jamming out alongside some of your favorite all-stars from the Chattanooga music scene.

This exciting new jam session features “La Rumba” house band, but there is an opportunity for other musicians/vocalists to join us on stage throughout the night. For more details about this, please send us (XCeed Events) a private message on Facebook.

+ FREE entry!

+ OddStory Brewing Co. is open from 4-10pm, serving their full delicious selection of craft beers and food menu.

+ Live music from 7-9pm.

Facebook.com/XCeedCHA

Twitter: @XCeedCHA

Instagram: @XCeedEventsCHA