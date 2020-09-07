Labor Day Margarita Dance

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Labor Day Margarita Dance

Swing invasion from Atlanta will be joining us this Labor Day!

!!!!Take note of the new location. 2255 Center Street!!!!!

PreDance meal at Champy’s around the corner on Lee highway at 5:30. We are trying real hard to get an instructor for a group lesson.

Let’s encourage our faithful to join us and bring their friends.

We will be playing the latest popular music and dancing the best West Coast Swing in town.

There is no admission until all this mask wearing stuff is done.

And yes there will probably be margaritas

