Fort Oglethorpe's original family festival. Arts & Crafts, Kids' Play Zone, Chalk Art Festival, Food and Live Music. James Rogers performs at 2:00 p.m. Free parking. Free admission. Nominal fee charged for kids' activities.

Arts & Crafts Vendors - reserve your booth space by August 1 for $30. Beginning August 2, booth spaces are $40.

For more information contact chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com.