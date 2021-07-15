Ladies Who Launch

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Join us on the third Thursday of each month in the Pennybacker Room for a luncheon and presentation by female leaders in the community.

This month, we're hosting author and podcaster Emily Thompson as she breaks down the basics of being your own boss and explores the habits, mindsets, and practical tactics that will help you own who you are.

$12 for Common House members, $20 for non-member guests.