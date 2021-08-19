Ladies Who Launch

to

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Ladies Who Launch

Have you ever put on your favorite pair of earrings and instantly felt better? It's amazing what a simple adornment can do for your mood, your well being and even your business.

Join Hannah and Sara-Anne of The August Sisters and April Corbett of Upstate Mississippi for an impactful conversation on the adornments that have allowed them to get exceptional results for themselves and their ventures. This is being presented workshop style so be ready to put your thoughts and dreams on paper.

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Join us on the third Thursday of each month in the Pennybacker Room for a luncheon and presentation by female leaders in the community.

$12 for Common House members, $20 for non-member guests.

Info

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-08-19 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-08-19 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-08-19 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-08-19 11:30:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 16, 2021

Tuesday

August 17, 2021

Wednesday

August 18, 2021

Thursday

August 19, 2021

Friday

August 20, 2021

Saturday

August 21, 2021

Sunday

August 22, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours