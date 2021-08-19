Ladies Who Launch

Have you ever put on your favorite pair of earrings and instantly felt better? It's amazing what a simple adornment can do for your mood, your well being and even your business.

Join Hannah and Sara-Anne of The August Sisters and April Corbett of Upstate Mississippi for an impactful conversation on the adornments that have allowed them to get exceptional results for themselves and their ventures. This is being presented workshop style so be ready to put your thoughts and dreams on paper.

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Join us on the third Thursday of each month in the Pennybacker Room for a luncheon and presentation by female leaders in the community.

$12 for Common House members, $20 for non-member guests.