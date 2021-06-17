Ladies Who Launch

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us in The Pennybacker Room for a luncheon and presentation by a female leader in the community.

To kick things off, join us in The Pennybacker Room as Ella Livingston of Cocoa Asante shares about how she has been able to carry out her family’s legacy by sourcing Ghanaian cocoa for her delicious chocolate truffles.

$12 for Common House members, $20 for non-member guests.