Ladies Who Launch

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Ladies Who Launch 

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us in The Pennybacker Room for a luncheon and presentation by a female leader in the community.

To kick things off, join us in The Pennybacker Room as Ella Livingston of Cocoa Asante shares about how she has been able to carry out her family’s legacy by sourcing Ghanaian cocoa for her delicious chocolate truffles.

$12 for Common House members, $20 for non-member guests.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-06-17 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-06-17 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-06-17 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ladies Who Launch - 2021-06-17 11:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Sunday

June 13, 2021

Monday

June 14, 2021

Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours