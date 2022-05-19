Ladies Who Launch Luncheon

× Expand thechttery.org Ladies Who Launch

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us for a luncheon and presentation by female leaders in the community.

This month, we’ll be hearing from Jocelyn Loza, founder of Hoopla Marketing & Latina Professionals of Chattanooga. In addition to being a business owner, Jocelyn is a catalyst and thought leader for accelerating culture shift, female empowerment, and business growth. Join us for a conversation on how businesses and individuals can build partnerships with our minority communities — specifically for Latina professionals.

Tickets include a House-made lunch and are $12 for members and $24 for non-member guests.