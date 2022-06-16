Ladies Who Launch Luncheon

to

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Presented by The Chattery:

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with fellow women who are breaking glass ceilings and making a positive impact in our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us for a luncheon and presentation by inspiring female leaders in Chattanooga.

This month, we’ll hear from Jenna Wright, owner of Southern Soul Yoga. Many of our members have enjoyed taking her classes here at Common House. Now, you can hear about her journey from growing up in Miami to being one of the few Black women in Tennessee to own her own yoga studio.

Tickets include a House-made lunch and are $12 for members and $24 for non-member guests.

Info

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Business & Career, Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ladies Who Launch Luncheon - 2022-06-16 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ladies Who Launch Luncheon - 2022-06-16 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ladies Who Launch Luncheon - 2022-06-16 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ladies Who Launch Luncheon - 2022-06-16 11:30:00 ical

Chattanooga Arts Spotlight

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue