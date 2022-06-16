× Expand thechattery.org Ladies Who Launch Luncheon

Presented by The Chattery:

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with fellow women who are breaking glass ceilings and making a positive impact in our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us for a luncheon and presentation by inspiring female leaders in Chattanooga.

This month, we’ll hear from Jenna Wright, owner of Southern Soul Yoga. Many of our members have enjoyed taking her classes here at Common House. Now, you can hear about her journey from growing up in Miami to being one of the few Black women in Tennessee to own her own yoga studio.

Tickets include a House-made lunch and are $12 for members and $24 for non-member guests.