Ladies Who Launch Luncheon

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, connect with other women who are breaking glass ceilings and impacting our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us for a luncheon and presentation by female leaders in the community.

This month we're joined by Cassandra Tucker, owner and creator of Divine Purity Aurapothecary — a global brand with a local heart that handcrafts holistic aromatherapy and body care products. Don't miss this conversation centered around making space for self-care and how Cassandra's company encourages it.

This event is open to Common House members and their guests. Tickets include a House-made lunch and are $12 for members and $24 for non-member guests.