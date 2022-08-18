Ladies Who Lunch Luncheon

to

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Women often play many roles -- wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend -- and adding entrepreneur to the list can make even the strongest person overwhelmed.

Moderated by DeJuan S. Jordan, Director of Business Support at LAUNCH Chattanooga and life and business coach, this “Mind of a Boss Lady” panel of LAUNCH Chattanooga entrepreneurs will talk about what goes on in the mind of a boss lady and how they manage it all.

Panelists include:

- Kendra Simon of SimonWest Agency

- Yanetta Bowman of Grand Finale Event & Decor

- Tacia Taylor of Nola Girl’s Gumbo

- Aprill Ashley of Freedom from Laundry

- LaToya Bonner of Bonner Consulting Services

In partnership with Common House Chattanooga, Ladies Who Launch is your chance to connect with fellow women who are breaking glass ceilings and making a positive impact in our community. Every third Thursday of each month, join us for a luncheon and presentation by inspiring female leaders in Chattanooga.

Tickets are $12 for Common House members and $24 for non-member guests, and includes a House-made lunch. You do not have to attend with a Common House member to take part in this lunch!

Info

Business & Career, Food & Drink
423-521-2643
