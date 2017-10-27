Ladies Night Out – Hallowine

Gather all the girls for a spooky evening at the Georgia Winery! Ladies Night Out – Hallowine will be Friday, October 27th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. DJ Joe Logan will be here keeping the dance floor supplied with music. 

Craft vendors will be here to provide the ladies with a fun marketplace. Catering by Alan will have treats available for $1-$3. To celebrate Halloween right, a costume contest will be held also! We can’t wait to see all the fun costumes this year!

Tickets will be $20, and will come with a door prize entry ticket, 2 glasses of wine, and a small sample plate. All ladies must be 21+ to attend. This will be an indoor/outdoor event. To ensure that you have a seat to take a break from the dance floor, we suggest bringing a lawn chair or towel/blanket. As always, tickets are limited and will go fast. Be sure to get yours today!

The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736 View Map
