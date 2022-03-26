× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Lager Fest

If you think Oktoberfest is just too far away, join us for our first ever spring Lager Fest, featuring exclusive small batch releases, collabs and guest beers. From pilsners to schwarzbiers, each of our taps will be pouring smooth, crispy and crushable lagers all day long.

Our executive chef Carolyn will be serving housemade poutine and truffle fries, soft pretzels from Bluffview Bakery and grilled brautwurst from Don's Meat Shop.

Entry is free!

Limited release specialty Pilsner glasses available day of!