Lager Fest

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

If you think Oktoberfest is just too far away, join us for our first ever spring Lager Fest, featuring exclusive small batch releases, collabs and guest beers. From pilsners to schwarzbiers, each of our taps will be pouring smooth, crispy and crushable lagers all day long.

Our executive chef Carolyn will be serving housemade poutine and truffle fries, soft pretzels from Bluffview Bakery and grilled brautwurst from Don's Meat Shop.

Entry is free!

Limited release specialty Pilsner glasses available day of!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lager Fest - 2022-03-26 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lager Fest - 2022-03-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lager Fest - 2022-03-26 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lager Fest - 2022-03-26 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Sunday

March 13, 2022

Monday

March 14, 2022

Tuesday

March 15, 2022

Wednesday

March 16, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours