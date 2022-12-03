Lakesite Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas Tree Lighting - 1

Officials with the City of Lakesite invite the public to attend their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration to be held on Saturday, December 3rd. The holiday festivity will begin at 5:30pm at Lakesite City Park located at 9301 Thrasher Trail.

Children are invited to visit the craft tables where they can create an ornament to be placed on the Christmas Tree. Everyone is invited to participate in an old-fashioned popcorn stringing contest, and enjoy seasonal desserts and special refreshments provided by the City.

Both young and old are invited to sing along to the familiar tunes of traditional Christmas carols and hear once more the magical story of “The Night Before Christmas.” And no Christmas event would be complete without the appearance of Santa Claus who will be available to have his picture made with all the good boys and girls (and all the good pets, too!).

"One of my favorite memories as a kid was spending time as a family with our Christmas traditions,” said David Howell, Mayor of Lakesite. “Lakesite is excited to offer an opportunity for our citizens to come out and make their own memories with their families and celebrate our savior at our annual Christmas Tree lighting."

For more information about Lakesite’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, check out the City’s website www.lakesitetn.gov, the City’s Facebook page @lakesitetn or contact City Hall at (423) 842-2533.