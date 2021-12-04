Lakesite Christmas Tree Lighting

Officials with the City of Lakesite invite the public to join them at the return of their annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4th. Held at Lakesite’s City Park on Rocky Point Road, this traditional holiday event will begin at 6:00 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to try their hand at the special holiday crafts offered, including ornament making. Children of all ages will be delighted to know that Santa Clause will also be making a special appearance at the City Park.

“We are so excited to celebrate the birth of Christ, spend time with our families and show love for our neighbors during this season,” said David Howell, Mayor of Lakesite. “The last few years have been tough on a lot of families and my Christmas wish this year is that the wonderful people in the Lakesite community will come out, relax and enjoy time together with their families and friends while making forever memories.”

Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Lakesite City Hall at 423-842-2533.

