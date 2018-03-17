The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, extend their outreach programs with free monthly gardening classes open to the public. On Saturday, March 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Landscaping for Everyone” taught by master gardener Stephanie Payne. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

A Master Gardener for 14 years, Stephanie Payne, notes, “Your landscape should provide personal enjoyment and create harmony between nature and structure. The class will cover fundamental concepts of landscape design, including taking into account location of sun and shade, providing for color and interest, combining form and function to create a beautiful outdoor area for your home. Placement of special attractions including water features, trees, shrubs and other plantings, as well as use of natives and ornamentals will help you get the most out of your outdoor space.”