The Language of Birds Hike (Outdoor Class)

You hear birds all around you, but what are they actually saying? Why do birds have such a diversity of songs, calls, chips, and chirps?

In this hike, you'll explore the language and communication styles of our avian friends. From tiny alarm calls to soaring hawk vocalizations, you will use your ears to explore nature in a wonderfully new way. At the end of the hike, you'll be able to identify some common bird names and songs, but more importantly you'll learn to listen to the nuanced language of birds.

Please note: Masks are optional. Meet at the Spears Avenue Parking Lot. We will move around the park from there.

About the teacher:

Laura Marsh (MSc) is a field ornithologist and conservation biologist. She is the founder of Nova Conservation, an organization dedicated to supporting environmental nonprofits through increasing their profitability. She enjoys connecting adventurers to conservation biology by providing unique, research-focused, ethical ecotours. She has worked as a biologist at various institutions, including the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. Laura also volunteers at Chattanooga Audubon Society and other conservation societies when she's not chasing birds in the field or her two young boys around the house.