Lantern Tour: Ghost Walk Edition

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

*UPDATE 10/1/20: Due to popular demand, a second tour has been added for each night of the event. Check for ticket availability here: https://bit.ly/2Gs8A9y

Get in the Halloween spirit with a special edition tour featuring ghost stories from the 91-year history of Ruby Falls.

On your way to the waterfall, hear the tales and visit the sites of peculiar encounters, mischievous mayhem and tragedy while exploring the cavern by the light of handheld lanterns.

After-hours on select Thursday and Saturday nights in October.

This NEW tour is expected to sell-out quickly. Make reservation in advance, tickets are limited.

Ghost tour is not appropriate for children under the age of 12.

A face covering is required as Ruby Falls narrow cavern trail and elevator to the cave do not consistently accommodate 6 feet of social distancing.

