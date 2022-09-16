Larry, Steve, & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

× Expand Approved photo from Steve Gatlin Production, LLC Fri, SepT 16 (Instagram Post) The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to Dalton!

The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center on September 16! Larry, Steve, & Rudy will fill the Convention Center with their legendary harmonies on hits like All the Gold in California, Broken Lady, and Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You). The Gatlin Brothers have been making music together for more than 65 years from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall!

General Admission Tickets - $45.00 (plus taxes and fees)

*Includes a seat in the GA section. All seats are first come, first serve.

VIP Tickets - $75.00 (plus taxes and fees)

*Includes a center stage seat in the first 15 rows, a VIP laminate, and access to a VIP Bar! All seats are first come, first serve.

There are NO RESERVED SEATS!

Food, Beverages, and Alcohol will be available for purchase.

Free Parking!

For tickets and more information visit perryedwards.live