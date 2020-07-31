Last Call At The Palms

Most of you would agree, 14 years is a long time. But, for us at the Palms, it's flown by. Perhaps to fast...However, all good things must come to an end. After 14 years The Palms is doing just that. Friday the 31st will be our last day.

We've made amazing friends, great memories and had a fantastic time doing it. Thank you Chattanooga for allowing us to serve up awesome food and an excellent night out for so many years! Come visit us one more time or several before we turn off the grill and lock up for the last time.

We look forward to seeing you and reminiscing about all the good times we've shared. A sincere Cheers and thank you to everyone that has made the wild ride possible. You will all be missed!