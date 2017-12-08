Yellow Dragon Productions, a new theatre company in the Chattanooga area, will premiere its first Youtheatre show, Last Stop Till Christmas by Pat Cook, on December 7-9, 2017 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.Bursting with the spirit of the Christmas season, this funny and warm-hearted one-hour one-act is full of oddball characters and situations.

This family-friendly show features area students from schools such as Center for Creative Arts, Normal Park, Girls Preparatory School, CSAS, Cleveland High School, and features singers from Rivermont Elementary. Yellow Dragon Productions founder, Joel D. Scribner, is producing and directing.

Public performances are Thursday, December 7 at 6:30pm, as well as Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9 at 7:00pm. All public performances are performed at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 3210 Social Circle in Chattanooga. Last Stop Till Christmas is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, CO.

Ticket prices are $12 for reserved seating (first three rows), $8 for general admission adults, and $5 for general admission for kids. Tickets are available online at http://tinyurl.com/LastStopYDP, or by calling 260.403.4095 to reserve by phone. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes before the start time.

Any youth or adults interested in being added to the audition list for upcoming productions, please email your name to yellowdragonproductions@epbfi.com, or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/yellowdragonproductions. Adult and Youth Productions for 2018 will be announced early January.