Latin Jazz Night

The group, Que Jazz, will be coming to our lovely restaurant every other Saturday Night to indulge our patrons with serenading music.

We are very happy to give Chattanooga Latin Jazz night once again! Join us with our live music event to give Chattanooga the best Latin Experience in town!

Enjoy a relaxing evening with Fernando and his group playing several instruments to enhance your enchanting weekend dinner OR your nightcap.