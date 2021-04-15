Laugh & Lounge

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's finally time to mix, mingle, & laugh once again! Join us this Thursday, April 15 as we partner with The Comedy Catch to provide an entertaining and exciting night out on the town. We can't wait to laugh with an incredibly talented comedy line up which boasts comics from the North and South. Soiree will host a mix and mingle cocktail hour from 6:00 to 7:00pm with $7 drink specials on select cocktails as well as a specially curated cocktail called "The Jester." Along with an amazing cocktail hour we will also provide finger food platters which are available in the exclusive VIP area from where you may choose to enjoy the show from 7:00 to 10:00pm.

The Comedians:

  • Bridgette Martin - Host
  • Mookie G- Atlanta
  • Dwayne Duke- Chicago
  • Sweet Baby Kita- Atlanta
  • Andrew Ferrara- Pensacola

