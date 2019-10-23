LAUNCH CHA Startup Showdown

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Back by popular demand is LAUNCH CHA's Startup Showdown!

Join us for our annual pitch competition between LAUNCH CHA entrepreneurs during Startup Week Chattanooga.

These entrepreneurs have gone through our Business Entrepreneurship Academy, have fine tuned their business pitches and are ready to go head-to-head in a fierce competition in front of a panel of esteemed judges from Chattanooga's startup community.

The best part? You have say with our audience vote and crowd favorite award.

*LAUNCH CHA is a 501(c)(3) exists to build a thriving Chattanooga where every individual who dreams of a business can be confident that the community will stand with them, removing obstacles and creating opportunities for their success. Find out more at LAUNCHchattanooga.org.

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
