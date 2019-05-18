Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk

to Google Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

We are excited to announce our next Opening Night for exceptional local artist Laura Willett! Be there by 7:00, then grab a spot in the gallery for the Artist Talk at 7:30. Come out and support your local art scene and have a blast while you’re at it!

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Laura Willett Art Show Opening & Talk - 2019-05-18 19:00:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours