All About Lavender

Presented by: The Chattery

We love lavender! It’s beautiful, smells wonderful, and every garden deserves at least one lavender plant. If you’ve struggled to grow lavender, or a new gardener looking for a few tips to grow lavender successfully then join this class. We'll learn how to grow lavender in our area, what varieties to choose, and how to grow, maintain, and harvest.

Each participant will make a dream pillow filled with fragrant lavender and other herbs. There will also be an opportunity to purchase your own lavender plant to take home from a local nursery.

COVID-safe protocols for the class listed below. If you do not adhere to these guidelines, you will be denied admittance to the class with no refund.

*Masks are required.

*Temperature checks will be done upon check-in. If you have a fever, you will be asked to leave for the safety of everyone else.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.

About Reflection Riding:

A portion of the proceeds for this class go to Reflection Riding Aboretum & Nature Center, an environmental learning hub just 6 miles from Chattanooga's city center. Plan a visit to learn more about your local ecology and support nature and community spaces in your city.