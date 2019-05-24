Lazy Horse

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Lazy Horse, a Neil Young Tribute Band, is coming to the Tavern. Paying homage to the acclaimed musician, Mike McDade Ryan Oyer, Brent Sanders, Michael Salter and Bill Lefton play the acoustic numbers and the rock n’ roll hits.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
