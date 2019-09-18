League of Women Voters Celebration

Have you ever wondered how on earth women got the vote? Chattanooga women were involved early on in the effort to enfranchise women and work toward informed voting, long before it was reality. The strong women it took to achieve this goal and others like them who have emerged since then will be celebrated at an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters on September 18th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Feed Table and Tavern on West Main Street.

This will begin the league’s celebration of the upcoming 2020 centennial of the founding of the League of Women Voters and the vote for women. Executive Chef Charlie Loomis will prepare a specially crafted gourmet meal for everyone to enjoy.

Chattanooga historian Linda Moss Mines will portray the Chattanooga suffragist Abby Crawford Milton whose efforts helped secure the vote for women and set the stage for Tennessee’s deciding vote for suffrage.

Also included in the evening is a collection of available art shared by the North River Civic Center. These paintings are composed of portraits and images of women by local female artists and will be offered for sale.

Other entertainment by jazz pianist Michelle Pranoto of Lee University’s music department rounds out an evening designed to focus on the power of women – and their men – to enjoy revisiting some of the contributions made in the past ninety-nine years since the vote for women and the League came into being.

Tickets are $50 per person, and are available online through Eventbrite.com or via mail with a check payable to the League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 1703, Chattanooga, TN 37401.